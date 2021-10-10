May 25, 1964 – October 7, 2021

RACINE – Colleen Renee Gerou, age 57, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, October 7, 2021, following a valiant & courageous battle with cancer.

Surviving are her loving wife, Cindi; beloved daughter, Crystal (Dennis) Wenzel; adored grandchildren of whom affectionately called her “Glamma”, Chloe, Nadia and Manny Wenzel; brothers and sister: Dean Dickman (Sarah Schmidt), Rhonda (Christopher) Winkler, Shane (Susan) Dickman and Cliff (Joanne) Gerou; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

A memorial service celebrating Colleen’s wonderful life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A reception will follow at Dickie’s Bar. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000