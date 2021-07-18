Jan. 20, 1950—June 29, 2021

RACINE—Colleen “Nick” McFarland, 71, passed away on June 29 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on January 20, 1950 in Watertown, WI. She is survived by her siblings: Mike (Shannan Roeh), Kevin, and Bridget (Roger Oblamski); nieces: Molly McFarland and Clair Oblamski; the Mac cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wally and Ruth.

Colleen is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. She served the residents of Racine County as a social worker for more than 30 years.

A book-a-week reader, Colleen was a history buff, avid golfer, and ping pong paddler. She loved her travels near and far with her family and posse of girlfriends. Through the years, she always had a devoted Yorkie pup by her side, each which she aptly named—Butsy, Beep, Bugsy Tugs and Calliwoo.

Special thanks to Colleen’s caring friends who provided support and companionship during her illness.

A service for Colleen will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials to Feeding America have been suggested.