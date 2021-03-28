Colleen M. Katt (nee Lonergan)

July 28, 1931—March 17, 2021
RACINE—Colleen M. Katt, age 89, passed away March 17, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Racine, July 28, 1931 daughter of the late David and Eleanor (Nee: Griffith) Lonergan.
In her earlier years Colleen was an avid motorcyclist, enjoyed summers at Powers Lake and weekly picnics at Pritchard Park. She had a passion for art, drawing and a flair for fashion. Always open for an adventure and a zest for life, Colleen enjoyed residing in Puerto Vallarta, MX for the past 30 years.
She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Marshall (Elizabeth) Katt of Presque Isle, WI, Colleen (Alex) Miskovic of Racine, Herbert Katt of Racine, Gretchen Katt of St Louis Park, MN; grandchildren: Samuel Katt, Jessica Katt, Tara (Bryan) Storbeck, Alex Miskovic Jr., Mitchell Katt, Christian Katt, Nicholas (Cassidy) Katt and Noah Katt; two great grandchildren: Grant and Ellie Storbeck; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Gretchen May Katt, sons, Michael and David Katt and grandson, Ryan Katt.
Private family services with interment were held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to N.A.M.I., or Ascension All Saints Foundation have been suggested.
A special thank you to the staffs at Ascension All Saints, ER and ICU, and St. Monica’s for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
