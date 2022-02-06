Feb. 11, 1937 - Feb. 2, 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Colleen Catherine Gavahan was born on February 11, 1937, in Racine, Wisconsin and left us in Little Rock, Arkansas on February 2, 2022. Colleen grew up in Racine, Wisconsin, attending St. John Nepomuk Church//School and St. Catherine's High School, graduating in 1955. She graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Madison, Wisconsin. Colleen married John Sorenson and raised her family while working as a nurse, living in Wisconsin, Kansas, Illinois, Ohio, and Arkansas. Colleen worked as a labor//delivery and post-partum nurse at UAMS for 17 years.

Because of her great love for Jesus and other people, Colleen was passionate about matters of social justice. She advocated for civil rights and racial integration and volunteered with Prolifers for Survival Peace Movement, Pax Christi, ABBA House, and the Catholic Prison Ministry. She lived these passions sacrificially by opening her home to single mothers, missionaries and people of all races and nationalities. In retirement, Colleen became an Associate of the Racine Dominican Sisters of St. Catherine of Siena. Colleen met regularly with the Dominican sisters in Racine, Wisconsin and volunteered to fund and build the Siena Retreat Center. Colleen was known for her kindness and ability to talk with anyone. She always looked for the good in people.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Florence Gavahan; brother, Tom Gavahan; sister, Rosemary Lui; former husband, John Sorenson and son, Joe.

She is survived by her sons: Mike (Ann), Patrick (Carolyn) and Paul Sorenson and daughters: Anne Martin (Greg), Amy Sorenson and Jody Marra. She loved her grandchildren: Mike Brown, Ryan and Olivia Sorenson, Matthew and Emily Martin, Ben and Sam Davenport, and Andrew Marra. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, in particular Jan Lewandowski and Tom Gavahan and his wife, Karen who provided so much help and companionship during her years in Wisconsin and by her lifelong best friends, Bonnie Hnilicka and Rose Brown.

Services will be held on February 12, 2022 at Our Lady of Holy Souls Catholic Church, Little Rock, Arkansas. A Rosary Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Mt. Holly Cemetery where she will rest by her son, Joe.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Siena Retreat Center in Racine, Wisconsin.

