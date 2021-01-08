Colleen A. McCarthy

RACINE – Colleen Ann (nee: Sather) McCarthy, age 70, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, Tuesday evening, January 5, 2021.
Colleen was born in Racine on September 29, 1950 to the late Everett and Evelyn (nee: Harmel) Sather. She was a graduate of JI Case High School. Colleen was fortunate to find her true life’s passion. With a deep love for all her students, Colleen enjoyed over 30 years of dedicated service to the primary school at The Prairie School, retiring in 2016.
On August 3, 1988, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Thomas D. McCarthy. When not at work, they cherished spending time with family & friends and spoiling their canine companions, Sadie & Molly.
Surviving are her loving husband, Tom McCarthy; children, Carrie Hogard, Robin Monosa, Shelli McCarthy, Laura (Herb) Mai and Carrie McCarthy; grandchildren, Kayla Hagarty, Madison Hogard, Matthew (Cassidy) Hogard & Sierra Lyn Hogard; Ashley Lensby; Alyssa (Brian) Niechlancki); Jared Mai, Ryan Mai; Jacob Poffenberger, Andrew Poffenberger; and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Cynthia Sather and Carol (Del) Halverson; nieces, nephews, co-workers, students & many friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Colleen was preceded in death by her father & mother, Everett & Evelyn Sather; and beloved niece, Kristin Halverson.
During this time of the health crisis & in accordance with Colleen’s wishes, a PRIVATE family service will be held in the funeral home. Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In memory of Colleen, memorials may be made to “The Prairie School”. A heartfelt note of thanks to all of our family & friends who helped during the past four years, when Colleen needed it most.
“Teachers are not in it for the income…they are in it for the outcome!”
