April 28, 1933—September 30, 2021

CALEDONIA—Colette M. Barth, age 88, of Caledonia went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Born on April 28, 1933, in Chicago, IL, Colette grew up in the city and graduated from Chicago Teachers College. She married LeRoy Barth on February 2, 1958. Her passion was education, and she taught at Raymond School for over 25 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Colette was proceeded in death by her husband, LeRoy; and is survived by her children: Keith (Kathy) Barth, Corinne (Shayne) Wilburn, Kim (Eric) Marema, Cary (Debbie) Barth and Kristin (Katie) Barth. She was the proud grandmother of 15, and great-grandmother of five.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Raymond School Foundation.

Memorial Visitation to take place Thursday October 14 from 11:00—12:00 p.m. at ST LOUIS PARISH in Caledonia. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly following the visitation at noon.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

414-321-7440