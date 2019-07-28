Coleen R. Miller
January 26, 1931 – July 19, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT – Coleen Ruby Miller, 88, passed away on July 19, 2019.
Coleen was born to the late Otto and Evlynn (nee: Avery) Reinkie on January 26, 1931, in Menominee, WI. She was united in marriage to Clifford Miller on June 30, 1956, in Augusta, WI. Coleen was a faithful member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.
Coleen is survived by her husband, Clifford C. Miller, and her sons: Randy Miller and Scott Miller; her grandsons: Conner Miller and Carson Miller; her granddaughters, Kendra Miller and Michelle Miller; her daughter-in-law, Denise Miller; as well as may other relatives and friends.
Coleen is preceded in death by her son, Steve Miller.
According to Coleen’s wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
