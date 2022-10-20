Colecta R. Mireles, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, in St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3126 95th St., Sturtevant, WI ) at 11:00 a.m. The family will welcome guests on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Strouf Funeral Home and again in St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please see the Strouf Funeral Home website for full obituary. www.strouf.com.