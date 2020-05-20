Cody Edward Drewitz, 24, East Troy WI, formerly of Waterford WI, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home. He was born August 19, 1995 to Edward A. Drewitz and Dawn M. (nee. Graetz) Brooks. Cody lived his early life in Waterford and Rochester. After he graduated High School, he lived in Mississippi, Wisconsin, and Alabama.

Cody joined the United States Army, and after his AIT training at Ft. Sill, OK he was stationed at Ft. Campbell, KY. He received an honorable discharge from the Army and moved to Branson, MO to live with his brother Tyler. When Cody moved back to Waterford, WI he started working for R&R Concrete LLC for the last year and was doing really great. He had worked his way up from a laborer to a concrete finisher. Cody was a very hard worker and took pride in his work.