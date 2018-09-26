Cody A. Foster
UNION GROVE – Cody Allan Foster, 30, passed away at his home on Friday, September 21, 2018. He was born in Racine on August 12, 1988, the son of Darwin and Ellen (nee: Kent) Foster. Cody developed many friendships while attending Union Grove High School, and while working at Subway and McDonald’s in Union Grove.
Cody was an avid skateboarder and just about learned to skateboard before he could walk. He was a big fan of going to see movies, and he especially loved the yearly tradition of seeing an action movie with his brother and cousins on Christmas Day. Cody loved spending time with and giving piggy back rides to his niece and nephew. His family will miss spending time around the campfires at Grandpa’s house with him.
Cody is survived by his parents Darwin and Ellen Foster of Union Grove; sister Melissa (D.J.) McNeese of Racine; brothers Matthew (Amy) Foster of Amherst, and Casey Foster of LaCrosse; niece and nephew Madison and Brady Foster of Amherst; grandfather Lyle Kent of Gilmanton; aunts and uncles Shirley Kent, Tracy (Steve) Baumstark, Bertina (John) Jensen, Eva Hough, James (Chris) Foster, and Tom (Sue) Foster; very close cousins Hunter Baumstark, Skyler Baumstark, and Angel Cannon; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lyla Kent, James and Lorraine Foster; and uncle Harold Foster.
Memorial services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, September 28, 2018. Visitation will begin at 4pm and be followed by the memorial service at 6pm. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
