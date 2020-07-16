Cody A. Baer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 20, 1996 – July 12, 2020

OAK CREEK/Formerly of Racine – Cody Allen Baer, age 24, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020 the result of a car accident. He was born in Racine, January 20, 1996, son of Kim Levandoski and Rick Baer.

Cody graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 2014”. He was an Iron Worker by trade and was a member of Local 8 Iron Workers. He enjoyed fishing and welding but most of all spending time with family and friends especially his baby daughter. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his mother, Kim Levandoski (Fred Wagner); father, Rick Baer (Desiree Krause); daughter Melanie Rose Baer and her mother Christina Marino; his sister, Christina Schmidt (Ryan Olk); grandparents, Kathleen and James Levandoski, Yvonne Baer; aunts and uncles, Deborah (Ramon) Martinez, Linda (Michael) Lepow, Mary Beth Levandoski (Eric Wennerholn), Tina (Dean) Christiansen; cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Daniel Braznell.