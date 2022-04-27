 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clyde "Kit" Canman

FRANKSVILLE—Clyde “Kit” Canman, 84, of Racine passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street at 12 Noon on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials be directed to either the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, the Wisconsin Humane Society-Racine Campus, 8900-16th St. Sturtevant, WI 53177, or the Hospitality Center.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

552-9000

Draeger-lanngendorf.com

