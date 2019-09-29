September 29, 1938—September 24, 2019
RACINE – Clyde H. Gatzke, 80, sailed his last voyage on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home.
Clyde was born in Racine on September 29, 1938 to the late Harold M. and Rose O. (nee, Rotz) Gatzke. He graduated from Horlick High School in 1956 and was employed by Racine County until 1971 before working at Twin Disc for 15 years. Clyde also was a Realtor at Beacon Realty. Clyde married his high school sweetheart, Sonia Erickson. They had three sons, who survive him, Richard (Sandy) Gatzke, Ronald Gatzke and David Gatzke. In 1981, Clyde married Margie Cacciotti. Clyde is also survived by his two stepchildren, Michael (Karen) and Mark (Tammy). Clyde is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his two four-legged friends, Lacey and Onyx.
Clyde was a lifetime and dedicated member of the Racine Yacht Club where he enjoyed playing cards with his buddies. When he was younger, Clyde won many of the races at the club. Clyde was a different person, one of a kind, yet he was fair and treated everyone the same, good or bad. You always knew where he stood: “It’s my way or the highway”.
Funeral services for Clyde will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to wi.sheltierescue.com.
During Clyde’s illness, he had three devoted friends, Rod, Kurt and Berdell. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to them.
You have free articles remaining.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Gatzke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.