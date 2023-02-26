Clifford E. Harrington

January 10, 1938 – February 15, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FL - On the morning of Wednesday February 15th, 2023 Clifford “Gene” Harrington passed away unexpectedly at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.

Gene was born in Minot, North Dakota on January 10, 1938 to his mother Tora M. (Kregger) and his father Clifford S. Harrington

Gene attended school in Superior, Wisconsin and joined the Army National Guard in 1961, completing his service 1964. Gene moved to Racine Wisconsin in 1959.

Gene was a machinist and worked in several factories retiring from Jensen Sheet Metal in 2000. He was a Walmart associate for 8 years.

Throughout his years Gene was a musician and sang with several local bands. Gene was a huge Greenbay Packer fan, he enjoyed golf, bowling, woodworking, feeding the squirrels and spending time with his family.

On December 18th 1976 Gene was united in marriage to Kathy (nee Anderson) Harrington. They celebrated their 40th anniversary at a surprise party on November 12th, 2016 with family and friends. In April of 2021 Gene and Kathy moved to Jacksonville Florida with their little dog Piper.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws Richard and Rita Anderson, brothers and sisters, Milton, Ethel (Edwin) Leckron , Clarence “Shorty” (Arlene) Harrington, Ruby Anderson, Helen (Ray) Thompson, Vivian (Howard) Harris, Leonard Harrington, Judy (Gary) Kinsey, Dan Anderson, Richard “Buzz” Anderson, Rob Benedum, nephews Bradly Harrington, Roger Leckron and Wayne Harris and friend Laurel van Putten.

Gene is survived by his wife Kathy of 46 years, sons Todd (Renee) Harrington of Superior, Wisconsin, Robbie (Irene) Harrington, Ross (Jaimi) Harrington and daughter Brenda (Samuel) Mendez all of Racine, Wisconsin, daughter in law Leilani Harrington of Two Harbors, Minnesota. grandchildren Gregg (Jennifer) Kangas, Samantha Shaw, Heather Harrington, Abrianna (Nick) Loomis, Ariel Harrington, Petra Harrington, Celia Harrington, Thomas (Amy) Aviles, Alex (Joel) Aviles-Pinto, Rhiannon (Peter) Volmut, Jackie Mendez, Alex (Jake) Eschenburg, Jaccob Harrington, Joshua (Stephanie) Harrington, Austyn Harrington, Abbylynn Harrington, Ryleigh Harrington, Korbyn Harrington, Kaylee Randa, Nolan Randa and 16 great grandchildren. Brothers and sisters in-law Doreen Harrington, Don Anderson, Terry (Debbie) Anderson, Garry (Linda) Anderson, Gail Benedum, Karen (Rick) Munns, Sharon (Mike) Medders, Tim Anderson, Bruce Anderson, Karen Anderson, Linda Anderson, too many nieces and nephew to name. Special friend Tonnie van Putten.

A celebration of life is planned by his children for Saturday March 18th, 2023 at Taylor Hall 3131 Taylor ave, from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Hope Safehouse, 1234 Lathrop ave, Racine, WI 53405.