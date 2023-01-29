Clifford Allen Kohler, age 61, sadly passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at is his residence. He was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, an accomplished US Air Force veteran, devout Christian, and business owner (known as the “Computer Doctor” for 30 years). Above all else, he loved his family and gave them his very best.

Clifford is preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Patricia Kohler. He is survived by his wife, Christina Kohler, his seven children (Brent, Kristin, Eric, Kimberly, Fiona, May, and Joshua), and his eight grandchildren.

A service with Full Military Honors will be held Friday, February 3, 2023, 10:00 AM at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.

May he rest in Heaven with his Lord and Savior. John 3:16

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: