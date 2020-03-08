Clifford A. Lechner

Cliff graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1964. He proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam. He served as a firefighter for 29 years in both the Mount Pleasant and Caledonia Fire Departments. Cliff was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. He was a lifetime member of the Harley Owners Group (HOG). Cliff and Nancy were members of the Kenosha HOG Chapter. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed bowling and softball. He was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. He enjoyed “tinkering” in the garage and enjoyed a good game of poker with his family and friends. Above all, Cliff loved his family tremendously and will be dearly missed.