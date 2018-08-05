Cleopra Lee Allen
June 4, 1947 - July 30, 2018
RACINE - Cleopra Lee Allen (Nee: Moore) aka, Cleo was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on June 4, 1947, to Mamie Lee Brown and Henry Moore, Sr.. She has three brothers, Henry Moore, Jr., Charles Moore and Jewell Moore and one sister, Joyce Ann Fowlkes (Nee: Moore). Cleo began singing at the age of 4, in Little Rock. At the age of 7, her family moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she would sing at school functions, classes and assemblies, and made her first recording in Chicago at the age of 13.
Cleo was baptized and saved in the Church of God in Christ in Little Rock, Arkansas. After moving to Racine, Wisconsin, she went on to attend Grace Temple Church of God In Christ, United Church of God in Christ, Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, Faith Community Church and her final church home, Covenant Presbyterian.
While living in Chicago, Cleo attended Simeon High School, where she was an Honor Roll student and graduated Salutatorian of her class, receiving numerous academic and music awards. She loved music and thrived in school and was given the opportunity to sing at her graduation and give the Welcome and Commencement Addresses. She later went on to attend Gateway College in Kenosha, where she majored in Human Services.
In 1965, she married Lemont Allen and moved to Racine, Wisconsin. Together they had two children, son, Sheldon Lemar Allen and daughter, Vala Kathleen Claybrook (Nee: Allen). Her love for family emerged and she invited Joyce Ann Patton (Nee: House) into her home and her raised her from the age of 14.
Cleo's love for music also flourished and she and Lemont joined the Wisconsin Community Choir and were members from 1966 until 1980. Together they traveled with WCC, where she directed, sang, co-wrote, and recorded three albums. Cleo was active and sang in churches most of her life. She sang for assisted living and nursing homes in her latter age, in Racine and Kenosha, Wisconsin for many years. Cleo's talent enabled her to perform in two Gaither Homecoming Shows, and sing in local concerts and choirs. She served as Mistress of Ceremony for AA conventions and Racine Christmas shows at Horlick High School in Racine, Wisconsin.
Cleo also enjoyed being a part of the community and serving others. She worked with teenagers in Racine, Wisconsin, providing them guidance in social and employment skills. Taking that one step further, Cleo was also involved with the Racine County Foster Care Program and fostered two young ladies, and also volunteered for the Kenosha and Racine Salvation Army. From 1969 until 1980, Cleo was a member of the Racine Theatre Guild, where she took pride in being on stage or working behind the scenes. But one of her biggest accomplishments was her sobriety. Cleo was also an ongoing member of AA and thoroughly enjoyed helping others to stay sober. Cleo was blessed to have celebrated 29 years of sobriety on October 4, 2017, something she was highly committed to and very passionate about.
As a career woman, Cleo worked as a Court Clerk at the Racine County Courthouse. She was an Executive Assistant for the City of Racine Housing Authority and Program Assistant with the State of Wisconsin Department of Probation and Parole, where she retired from.
Cleo was a shining star who could light up a room and bring a smile to anyone's face. Her kind and open heart afforded her many friends and acquaintances. She was very loving, caring, generous, compassionate, and would do for others, often before herself. In addition to her love of the arts, Cleo enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, gardening, cooking, traveling, writing short stories and poems, and politics. She would give of herself and time whenever she could and was very proud to have been involved with the Obama campaign, both terms.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Blanche Brown, mother, Mamie Lee Brown, father, Henry Moore, Sr., and her sister Joyce Ann Fowlkes (nee: Moore).
Cleo leaves to cherish her memory, children: Sheldon Lemar Allen, Vala Kathleen (Donnell) Claybrook of Racine, Wisconsin, Joyce Ann (Tyrone) Patton, of Atlanta, Georgia, three grandchildren: Julian Thomas McKenzie of Kenosha, Wisconsin,, Blake Alexandria Sims of Racine, Wisconsin, and Tyra Nicole Patton of Atlanta, Georgia, brothers: Henry (Sylvia) Moore, Flint, Michigan, Charles (Jeannette) Moore of Chicago, Illinois, and Jewell Moore of Bolingbrook, Illinois, step-mother Pauline Moore, step-sister, Joyce Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 11:00am in the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St., Racine, WI Visitation will be in the church from 10:00 am.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
262-552-9000
