ROCHESTER—Cleo I. Frye, age 88, of Rochester, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on January 16, 2023. Cleo was born in Plum City, WI on October 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Archie and Hannah (nee: Pittman) Nelson. She graduated Valedictorian of Elmwood High School, and received a Lab Technician degree at UW – River Falls. On August 20, 1955, Cleo married Lloyd R. Frye at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arkansaw, Wisconsin. The couple lived in Arkansaw, WI for a while, later moved to Fort Bliss, a Texas military base where Cleo worked in the commons area. When her husband departed the military, they relocated to Taylor, WI, then settled on their Rochester, WI farm in 1960. Later in life Cleo attended Gateway Technical College where she received her Registered Nurse license. She was employed as an R.N. at St. Luke’s Hospital Milwaukee Open-Heart step-down unit. Cleo was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, and Homemakers of Rochester. Cleo loved to knit, sew, and garden. She also enjoyed a good book. Sadly, all will miss Cleo.