January 23, 1926—December 11, 2018

SALINA, KS—Cleo Allene Benson, died December 11, 2018. She was born Jan. 23, 1926, in Marinette, WI, the daughter of Earl and Mabel (Ryan) Williams.

Cleo grew up in Rackard, IL. She married Gilbert Benson in Denver, CO on Nov. 5, 1943 and later moved to Chicago and then Racine, WI. She worked in a girl Friday office for R.K. News Agency, Kenosha, WI. On retirement in 1979, she moved to Fredricksburg, TX.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert, a son, Tom, a daughter, Joyce Bischoff, 2 grandchildren, Mark Corwin and June Martinez and a great grandson, Steven VanBruggen.

She is survived by a daughter in law, Elaine Benson; grandchildren, Debra (David) Chance, Bernadette (Wayne) McEvers and David (Melanie) Benson; 7 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a future time at the Nativity Columbarium, Catholic Cemetery Assn, Racine, Wi. Memorials are suggested to the S.P.C.A. For more information or to leave condolences go to www.ryanmortuary.com

