Clemmie Foots

December 2, 1928—January 26, 2020
FREDERICK—Age 91. January 26, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 424 N Memorial Dr. Visitation from 9-10 AM. Funeral at 10 AM.
Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine WI.
Reid’s New Golden Gate
414-358-0538
