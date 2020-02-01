Clemmie Foots
Clemmie Foots

December 2, 1928—January 26, 2020

FREDERICK—Age 91. January 26, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 424 N Memorial Dr. Visitation from 9-10 AM. Funeral at 10 AM.

Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine WI.

Reid’s New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538

