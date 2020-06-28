Clemen N. Nelson

Clem was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On June 20, 1953, he was united in marriage to Eleanor (Tootie) Osborne who preceded him in death in April 2011. He was proud that his family was part of Racine history; they were proprietors of the Nelson Hotel and Clem loved to tell stories about Sunday dinners there. He was a tool and die maker employed by E.C. Styberg Engineering for forty-five years until his retirement in 1995. Clem was a huge sports fan, both as a spectator and a competitor. He played Racine Muni League softball, basketball and volleyball; he enjoyed tennis and was an avid golfer. He cherished many years spent fishing, boating and sailboarding on Lake DuBay. Clem was always in the midst of his family’s activities. He traveled the country as a fan and chaperone of the Racine Kilties, Liberty Belles and Madison Scouts. Whether it was ice-skating, swimming, attending music recitals, dance competitions, pageants, karate or soccer competitions, he was always there. He will be dearly missed.