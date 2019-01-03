Clayton E. Schalinske

November 29, 1930 — December 29, 2018
Schalinske, Clayton E., age 88, of Waterford, WI went to his eternal home on December 29, 2018.
Clayton was born on November 29, 1930, in Racine, WI. He was the only child of Melvin Frank and Olga Wanda (nee. Deering) Schalinske.
As a young child he was a member of the Racine Boy Scouts. He was an excellent artist and honed his skills at Lutheran High School in Racine, WI. He started the band “Clayton’s Quintet” in his late teens, which later in life became the Racine Harmonairies. They played many weddings and social events in the area. Clayton was the band leader and played the drums and vibraharp.
Clayton served as a Medic at the Glenview Naval Air Station during the Korean War. He married Patricia Ann Sykes on May 5, 1956 in St John’s Chapel at Dekoven in Racine.
He worked as a lithographer at Western Publishing Co. in Racine most of his life, retiring in November 1992. After retirement he worked as a real estate agent and for the Burlington Police Department. Clayton was Chairman and a board member of the Root River Association in Racine. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 20, and a member of St Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford.
His love for his family was endless and he loved taking his grandchildren fishing, to Green Meadows and Hoppe Farms, showing them how to make things in his workshop, and when they were young, he would march around the kitchen table with them to their favorite song, waving the U.S. Flag.
He was a great story teller and loved to tell jokes whenever he got a chance.
Clayton is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Patricia, and his two sons, Todd (Loralyn) Schalinske of Caledonia, WI and Kevin (Colleen) Schalinske of Ames, IA. He is further survived by his four grandchildren, whom he cherished dearly, LeeAnn (Ryan) Berg of Boone, IA, Mindy Schalinske of Milwaukee, WI, Nicholas (Lauren) of Ames, IA, Molly Schalinske of New Ulm, MN; and one great-grandchild, Violet Schalinske of Ames, IA. He is also survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Freeland and Ethel Sykes, brother-in-law, Bob Sykes and sister-in-law, Mary Sykes.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM with services beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 South 6th Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery to follow services.
In Lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, a donation to your local American Legion Post 20 in honor of Clayton would be appreciated.
Mealy Funeral Home
225 W. Main St.
Waterford, WI 53185
