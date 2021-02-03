 Skip to main content
RACINE—Clay Benedict Bray, 70, passed away at his residence on Thursday, January 28, 2021. To view Clay’s full obituary, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

