Claudette A. Guttenberg-Ruetz (Nee: Hussin)

June 16, 1925 – November 21, 2019

RACINE – Claudette Agnes Ruetz, age 94, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Bay Harbor Assisted Living. She was born June 16, 1925, in Green Bay, WI, daughter of the late Michael and Elsie (Nee: Greenwood) Hussin.

Claudette graduated from Green Bay East High School “Class of 1943”. On August 22, 1944, she was united in marriage to Edwin F. Guttenberg and together they raised 5 children. Ed passed away February 10, 1972. Claudette later married George Ruetz who passed away October 12, 2008. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and was an avid bridge player. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Surviving are her children, Eric (Patricia) Guttenberg, Susan Guttenberg, Charles (Sharon) Guttenberg, Gary (Susan) Guttenberg, Kurt (Karen) Guttenberg; 7 grandchildren, Mark Guttenberg, Kim (Ted) McGrath, Erica (Christopher) Lowe, Jeff (Kelly) Guttenberg, Sara (Chris) Singley, Michael Guttenberg, Paul Guttenberg (Ana Kunitsyna); 10 great grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 1 sister.

