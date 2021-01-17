May 18, 1942—January 9, 2021
RACINE—Claude Eliot Wells, age 78, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Boland Hall Wisconsin Veterans Home, Town of Union Grove. He was born in Waukesha, WI, May 18, 1942 son of the late Donald and Lucille (Nee: Wozniak) Wells.
Claude proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1962—1966 aboard the USS Roosevelt. On April 4th, 1970 at St. John Nepomuk Church he was united in marriage to the love of his life JoAnn Simanek. Claude was a man of many talents and was last employed as a chef at Dairyland Greyhound Park in Kenosha for 10 years retiring to work part time at Mannheim Auto Auction. He was a gourmet chef and master butcher who enjoyed gardening and canning his own food for his own culinary masterpieces. When not lending a helping hand to those in need Claude enjoyed rooting on the Badgers and Packers. Claude was a lover of animals, especially dogs. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, JoAnn; children, Donald Wells, Becky Cockerill; grandchildren, Dylan and Madison Cockerill; sisters, Boni Bachowski, Debi (Bernie) Drafke, Wendy Childers; in-laws, Sr. Mary Alice Simanek, Sr. Frances Simanek, Marjorie (Robert) Wood, Mary Jane Baumgardt, Ruth Simanek, Pat Simanek, Helen Simanek; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death from the Wells side; John Bachowski and Richard Childers; on the Simanek side; Leo and Lucille, Joseph and Christine, Larry and Adeline, Lillian and Ralph Slaasted, Richard, Wencil “Jim”, Jerome “Jerry” and Dennis Baumgardt.
Due to Covid, services with full military honors will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wisconsin Veterans Home have been suggested.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff and volunteers at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home at Union Grove and Aurora at Home Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Claude.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
