Claude Eliot Wells

Claude proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1962—1966 aboard the USS Roosevelt. On April 4th, 1970 at St. John Nepomuk Church he was united in marriage to the love of his life JoAnn Simanek. Claude was a man of many talents and was last employed as a chef at Dairyland Greyhound Park in Kenosha for 10 years retiring to work part time at Mannheim Auto Auction. He was a gourmet chef and master butcher who enjoyed gardening and canning his own food for his own culinary masterpieces. When not lending a helping hand to those in need Claude enjoyed rooting on the Badgers and Packers. Claude was a lover of animals, especially dogs. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.