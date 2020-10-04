Clarice 'Claire' M. Miller (Nee: Roberts)

She graduated from Calumet High School in 1949 and found employment as a stenographer in the personnel department at Allis Chalmers Corporation in Milwaukee, WI. In 1954, Claire returned to Calumet and worked at Calumet and Hecla in the personnel department. While working in Milwaukee, she met a young sailor named Bob Miller, who after discharge from the US Navy, attended school at Michigan Tech. Claire and Bob were married on July 21, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Calumet, Michigan.

In 1959, the couple graduated from Michigan Technical University, Claire with her PHT (Pushing Hubby Through) certificate and moved to Milwaukee, where Claire raised her five children as a stay-at-home Mom. A job transfer led to a brief stop in Bowling Green, Ohio and eventual relocation of the family to Racine where they have lived since 1974. In Racine, Claire worked as assistant underwriter at Insurance Planning Consultants Inc. until her retirement in 1997. She was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, a member of the Ladies of Columbus, and a member of Serra Club. Her pastimes included bowling, sewing, upholstery, and traveling. Above all she cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren.