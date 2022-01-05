Clarence L. Heck

September 2, 1937—December 31, 2021

RACINE—Clarence J. Heck, age 84, passed away peacefully Monday December 31, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Racine, September 2, 1937, son of the late, Clarence H. and Frances (nee Pier) Heck.

Clarence was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1956”. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. On June 17, 1961, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Mary Vilagi. He was a man of great talent and had a strong work ethic. In his earlier years he was a trained electrician. He also owned and operated, along with his brother, Larry, Heritage Building Supply. He was very proud of his home he built on the lake and will forever be remembered for his craft in woodworking. He loved gambling at Potawatomi and Vegas, fishing, cheering on the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Mary of 60 years; children: Robert Heck, Debra Heck, Kelly Heck (Jon Firehammer), Jody Heck (Burton Hathaway); sisters: Shirley Heck, Delores (Bernie) Kunka, Donna (Al) Benedict, Mary Kay (David) Hansen; sisters-in-law: Cel Heck and Lorraine Heck; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Peggy Heck; his brothers: Richard Heck, Larry (Nancy) Heck, Robert Heck, Gene (Carol) Heck, sister, Marjorie (Don) Johnson.

Funeral services celebrating Clarence’s life will be held at the funeral home, 6:00 PM, Sunday, January 9, 2022. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Sunday, 4:00 PM until time of service. Private interment with Full Military honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to Dr. Pierce Ruhland, Dr. Lewis Rosenberg, the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially Lynee and Jenny for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to