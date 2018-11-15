November 29, 1933—November 12, 2018
KENOSHA—Clarence J. “Binks” Bianco, age 84 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, November 12, 2018 at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital Campus.
Born in Kenosha on November 29, 1933, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Adele (Bauschelt) Bianco. Clarence graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1952. In 1956, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree from U.W.-Whitewater and his Master’s Degree from U.W.-Milwaukee. From 1956 to 1958, Clarence honorably served in the U.S. Navy.
On May 4, 1957 he married Mary Ellen Pingitore at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
Clarence began his teaching career in 1957 in Round Lake, IL and also taught in Kenosha and Racine. In 1967, he became an administrator of Special Education in Racine, retiring as co-director in 1990. Throughout his career, Clarence made a huge impact on the lives of children with special needs.
For more than 50 years, Clarence was an active member of St. Peters Catholic Church. He was also a member of Roma Lodge in Racine. Clarence was very dedicated to his family, church and community; especially the homeless.
As a diehard Chicago Cubs fan since 1944, he finally saw them win the World Series Championship in 2016. He went to frequent games at Wrigley Field and traveled to Arizona for spring training. In the winter, Clarence went to Madison to frequently cheer for the Wisconsin Badgers and faithfully watched the Green Bay Packers from his favorite chair.
He always kept on current events, reading three newspapers daily. Clarence also enjoyed playing cards, bowling and trying his luck at casinos.
Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Ellen Bianco; his four children, Laura Bianco of Kenosha, Carolyn (Jeffrey) Wilkins of Caledonia, Paul (Peggy O’Callaghan) Bianco of Glenview, IL and Peter Bianco of Racine; four grandchildren, Garrett and Ethan Wilkins and Lauren and Sam Bianco.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Bianco; a sister, Anita Perri; and his father and mother in law, Frank and Caroline Pingitore.
Funeral Services honoring Clarence’s life will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home on Friday, November 16th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Chicago Cubs clothing or team colors are welcomed. Memorial remembrances can be made to the charities closest to Clarence’s heart, The Nora Project, P.O. Box 664, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.thenoraproject.ngo or ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143.
