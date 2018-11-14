Clarence J. “Binks” Bianco, age 86 of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018 at Froedtert South—Kenosha Hospital Campus.
Funeral Services honoring Clarence’s life will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home on Friday, November 16th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Complete obituary information will be available in the Thursday edition of newspaper.
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com
