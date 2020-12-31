 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarence Howard Cain
0 comments

Clarence Howard Cain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clarence Howard Cain

1940—2020

Clarence Howard Cain, 80, of Iron River, MI passed away from complications of dementia on Saturday, December 26th, 2020 at the Iron County Medical Care Facility.

Condolences to the family of Clarence Howard Cain may be expressed and full obituary may be viewed online at www.nashfuneralhome.net

The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News