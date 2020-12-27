 Skip to main content
Clarence Givens, Jr.
Clarence Givens, Jr.

4/2/1954—12/7/2020

RACINE—Age 66. Passed away on December 7, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Gathering from 12-2 PM. Memorial at 2 PM. Services entrusted to: Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI.

Reid’s New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538

