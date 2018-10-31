Clarence G. Fliess
December 12, 1920 - October 26, 2018
ADAMS, WI – Mr. Clarence G. Fliess, 97, passed away at Liberty Manor in Adams, WI on Friday, October 26, 2018.
He was born in New Mexico on December 12, 1920, the son of the late Lawrence and Hermine (nee: Brand) Fliess.
Although he retired from American Motors, Clarence was first and foremost a farmer. Although farming was his passion, his true love was for his family. He treasured any opportunity to spend time with them; especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters and son, Karen (Paul) Funk of Adams, WI, Debbie Harms of Mesquite, NV, Bob Fliess of Oxford, WI, Denise (Geno) Donaldson of Channing, MI; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; 3 brothers and sisters as well as many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Troy Fliess, Gus Fliess and Jay Fliess; his wife, Lucille Fliess; his former wife, Diane (nee: Hoffmann) Fliess; his son-in-law, Scott Harms and 7 brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, November 1, 2018 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating and remembering Clarence's life will follow at 11:00 a.m.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Clarence's brother and sister-in-law, Norbert and Laydene Fliess all the visits, support and comfort they provided.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
