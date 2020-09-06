October 5, 1925 – August 26, 2020
RACINE – Clarence C. Ivanoski, 94, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Monica’s Senior Living.
He was born in Racine on October 5, 1925, the son of the late Peter and Marie (nee: Koss) Ivanoski. Clarence graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1943”. He then enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in WWII as a pharmacist Mate 2nd Class. On November 15, 1947, Clarence was united in marriage to Mercedes ‘Mitzi’ Williamson.
He was the owner of Carlisle Hardware Store in Carlisle, IN for 24 years. Clarence was a member of Masonic Lodge #3 in Carlisle, IN, the American Legion Post in Sullivan, IN, and was a member of Scottish Rite.
Surviving are his brother, Kenneth (Rose) Ivanoski, and sister, Virginia Fohr. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Mitzi Ivanoski on January 17th, 2020; brothers, Peter Ivanoski, Lee Ivanoski; brother-in-law, Myron (Bud) Fohr; and brother-in-law, Peter Myers.
He will be laid to rest with Mitzi at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony.
