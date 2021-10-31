Clareen J. Chars (nee: Elfving)

Sept. 17, 1933—Oct. 25, 2021

RACINE—Clareen J. Chars, age 88, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Seasons Hospice Ignite, Oak Creek. She was born in Ashland, WI, September 17, 1933, daughter of the late Carl and Ida (Lundeen) Elfving.

Clareen dedicated her life to her family and will be sadly missed by her children: Debra Payan, James (Melanie) Chars, David (Lynnette) Chars; grandchildren: Michael (Amy) Payan, Carmen (Travis) Escobar, Rebecca Chars, Lauren Chars, Megan (Dan) Toomey, and Dan (Jocylyn) Poehler; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Pajtash; nieces, nephew’s; other relatives; and dear friends. In addition to her parent’s, she was preceded in death by her sister Vivian and brothers, George, Willie and Norman.

Private funeral services and interment in Ashland, WI, will be held at a later date.

A very special thank you to Clareen’s daughters-in-law, Melanie and Lynn Chars; the staff, therapy team and residents at the Villa at Lincoln Park, especially Dee Kidd, Becky King and Dennis Roushia and the staff at Seasons Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

