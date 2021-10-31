 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clareen J. Chars (nee: Elfving)
0 Comments

Clareen J. Chars (nee: Elfving)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clareen J. Chars (nee Elfving)

Sept. 17, 1933—Oct. 25, 2021

RACINE—Clareen J. Chars, age 88, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Seasons Hospice Ignite, Oak Creek. She was born in Ashland, WI, September 17, 1933, daughter of the late Carl and Ida (Lundeen) Elfving.

Clareen dedicated her life to her family and will be sadly missed by her children: Debra Payan, James (Melanie) Chars, David (Lynnette) Chars; grandchildren: Michael (Amy) Payan, Carmen (Travis) Escobar, Rebecca Chars, Lauren Chars, Megan (Dan) Toomey, and Dan (Jocylyn) Poehler; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Pajtash; nieces, nephew’s; other relatives; and dear friends. In addition to her parent’s, she was preceded in death by her sister Vivian and brothers, George, Willie and Norman.

Private funeral services and interment in Ashland, WI, will be held at a later date.

A very special thank you to Clareen’s daughters-in-law, Melanie and Lynn Chars; the staff, therapy team and residents at the Villa at Lincoln Park, especially Dee Kidd, Becky King and Dennis Roushia and the staff at Seasons Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News