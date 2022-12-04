 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clare M. Faulkner

Clare M. Faulkner

OAK CREEK—Mrs. Clare M. Faulkner, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2pm for the service. Burial will be private. Please see the funeral home website for full obituary.

A heartfelt thank you to the team at Meadowmere Assisted Living in Oak Creek and St. Croix Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to: K9s for Warriors at https://k9sforwarriors.org or 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

(262) 552-9000

https://www.draeger-langendorf.com/

