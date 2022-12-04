OAK CREEK—Mrs. Clare M. Faulkner, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2pm for the service. Burial will be private. Please see the funeral home website for full obituary.
A heartfelt thank you to the team at Meadowmere Assisted Living in Oak Creek and St. Croix Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to: K9s for Warriors at https://k9sforwarriors.org or 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081.
