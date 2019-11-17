May 19, 1928 – November 13, 2019
Clara Marie (nee.Greil) Lange , 91, of Wind Lake, passed away peacefully at Ruth’s Hospice in West Allis on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Clara was born on May 19, 1928 on the Greil family farm in Waterford, the daughter of Peter and Mathilda (nee: Muller) Greil. After graduating high school Clara worked at Murphy’s Fur. She married Marvin John Lange on April 21, 1951 who preceded her in death on December 3, 1976. Clara worked on the farm after marriage and worked as an aide at Southern Colony in Union Grove from 1974 to 1995. She enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, casino bus tours, baking and attending grandchildren’s events.
Clara is survived by her children: Kathy (Greg) Berkseth of McFarland, Jim (Amy) Lange of Muskego and Tim (Julie) Lange of Winnetka, IL.; grandchildren: Kali (Scott), Kelsey (Nino), Kristi, Steven, Elise, and Mia; great-grandchildren: Maja and Sofia. Further survived by one sister: Pauline Jung, one sister-in-law: Min Greil, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Marvin, siblings: Anna (Harold) Beuthling, Emma (Bill) Schaefer, Helen (Ray) Wiza, Gertrude Greil, Bill (Marie) Greil, Joe (Florence) Greil, Rudy (Janice) Greil, Paul (Mary Alice) Greil, John (Carol Jean) Greil, Larry Greil; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ed (Marion) Lange and Ray (Marian) Lange.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4 to 5:45 P.M., with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 6:00 P.M. at St. Clare Catholic Church, 7616 Fritz Street, Wind Lake, WI 53185. Luncheon and fellowship to follow in the church basement.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either St. Clare Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeast Wisconsin.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.