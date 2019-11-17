Clara Marie (nee.Greil) Lange , 91, of Wind Lake, passed away peacefully at Ruth’s Hospice in West Allis on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Clara was born on May 19, 1928 on the Greil family farm in Waterford, the daughter of Peter and Mathilda (nee: Muller) Greil. After graduating high school Clara worked at Murphy’s Fur. She married Marvin John Lange on April 21, 1951 who preceded her in death on December 3, 1976. Clara worked on the farm after marriage and worked as an aide at Southern Colony in Union Grove from 1974 to 1995. She enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, casino bus tours, baking and attending grandchildren’s events.