Claire A. Banaszak
May 8, 1929 – April 3, 2019
RACINE—Claire Ann (nee: Zinnen) Banaszak, age 89, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Claire was born in Milwaukee on May 8, 1929 to the late Raymond and Helen (nee: Schulte) Zinnen. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and went on to earn her degree in education from Milwaukee State Teachers College (UW-Milwaukee) in 1951. On June 21, 1952 in St. Edward Catholic Church, Claire was united in marriage with Gerald Banaszak, who preceded her in death on July 19, 1988.
During her teaching career, Mrs. Banaszak taught at Racine Cooperative Preschool and Racine Unified School District before accepting a position at Raymond Elementary, retiring in 1991 when she became a member of the Racine Area Retired Educators Association. With a profound Christian faith, Claire was a faithful member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, where she was active with the Altar Society, Annual Church Festival, Rosary Makers Group, St. Vincent DePaul Meal Program, helping with Holiday Parties for the elderly and was a proud member of the Catholic Women’s Club of Racine. Among her interests Claire enjoyed travelling—having made several trips to Europe, and handiwork: especially knitting & sewing for various charities. Above all, she loved spending time with her entire family.
Surviving are her children, Peter (Cynthia) Banaszak, John Banaszak and Richard (Mari) Banaszak; grandchildren, Emily Banaszak, Jenna (Jake) Stadler and Jared Banaszak; beautiful great-granddaughter, Marielle Claire Stadler; sisters, Dorothy Brandt, Janet Martell and Margaret (David) Balane; sister-in-law, Marta Banaszak; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Claire was preceded in death by her brother, William (Junemarie) Zinnen; Gerald’s parents, Vincent and Martha Banaszak; sisters-in-law, Marge (Tony) Pochert and Delores (Joe) Hudlett; and brothers-in-law, Del Brandt, Jim Martell, Eugene (Anita) Banaszak and Richard Banaszak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Tuesday from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials to St. Lucy Church Food Pantry or Racine Public Library (Children’s Dept.) have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to St. Monica’s Senior Living and to Claire’s devoted friend, Mary Snyder, for the compassionate care & support given in Claire’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
