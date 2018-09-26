Cindy L. Bushey
CRIVITZ—Cindy L. Bushey age 63, passed away September 23, 2018 at Bay Area Medical Center in Marinette.
She was born September 1, 1955 in Racine. Cindy loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are two sons Terrance Spranger of Crivitz and Justan Spranger of Racine and two daughters Michelle Larsen of Racine and Amanda Spranger of Beloit, WI one brother Steve Zaehler of Racine, 8 grandchildren and her mother Connie Anderson of Racine.
The family will greet relatives and friends Friday September 28 at the Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home in Crivitz from 10 a.m until time of Memorial Service at 12 p.m.
