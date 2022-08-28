Dec. 19, 1956 – Aug. 22, 2022
WATERFORD – Cindy A. Bennett, age 65, of Waterford, passed peacefully at home with her loving family at her side on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born on December 19, 1956, the daughter of the late William and Renee (nee: Polski) Dingel. Cindy was raised in Waterford and a graduate of Waterford Union High School. She continued her education at Gateway Technical College where she received her Nursing Degree. On April 22, 1978, she married Lee Bennett. They have been soulmates for over 50 years, since the seventh grade. Cindy and Lee celebrated 44 years of marriage this year. Cindy cherished her daughters and grandchildren as they were her world. She had many hobbies including ripping around on her Harley Davidson, innumerable “horse show mom” weekends, enjoying the outdoors with her garden and flower beds. Cindy and Lee escaped Wisconsin in spring every year to the Florida beaches, her second home where she loved to tan. She also loved to bake, and sew, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was the epitome of Super Grandma. Sadly, missed by her husband, daughters, and grandchildren.
Survived by her loving husband, Lee; three daughters: Janay (Richard) Siemers, Kristyn Bennett, and Chelsey (Jeffrey) Foat; three grandchildren: Emma Siemers, Dylan Siemers, and Kalynn Bennett; siblings: Sue Duda, Sharon Dingel, Sandy Dingel, Carrie Dingel, and Bill (Dawn) Dingel; also survived by other relatives and countless loving friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, William and Renee Dingel.
Memorial Gathering on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 4-6PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185. Mass will begin at 6PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials made to St. Jude Hospital in memory of Cindy.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233