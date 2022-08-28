WATERFORD – Cindy A. Bennett, age 65, of Waterford, passed peacefully at home with her loving family at her side on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born on December 19, 1956, the daughter of the late William and Renee (nee: Polski) Dingel. Cindy was raised in Waterford and a graduate of Waterford Union High School. She continued her education at Gateway Technical College where she received her Nursing Degree. On April 22, 1978, she married Lee Bennett. They have been soulmates for over 50 years, since the seventh grade. Cindy and Lee celebrated 44 years of marriage this year. Cindy cherished her daughters and grandchildren as they were her world. She had many hobbies including ripping around on her Harley Davidson, innumerable “horse show mom” weekends, enjoying the outdoors with her garden and flower beds. Cindy and Lee escaped Wisconsin in spring every year to the Florida beaches, her second home where she loved to tan. She also loved to bake, and sew, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was the epitome of Super Grandma. Sadly, missed by her husband, daughters, and grandchildren.