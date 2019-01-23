May 2, 1928—January 21, 2019
MUSKEGO—Passed away peacefully January 21, 2019 at the age of 90.
Beloved husband of Pat for 59 years. Energetic dad of Louise (Chris) Kelly, Janet (Steve) Benner, Tom (Tracy) Dybro and Paul (Migdalia) Dybro. Fun-loving grandpa of Ashlynn, Grant (Ali), Hayley (Kyle), Alli (DJ), Holly, Rachel and Ryan.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday January 26th, 2019 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 2pm-4pm with a service to follow.
Chuck was an active resident at Stoney Creek Adult Community in Muskego.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
262-901-1140
16880 W National Ave, New Berlin
Guest Book & Directions
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.