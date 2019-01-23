Try 1 month for 99¢

May 2, 1928—January 21, 2019

MUSKEGO—Passed away peacefully January 21, 2019 at the age of 90.

Beloved husband of Pat for 59 years. Energetic dad of Louise (Chris) Kelly, Janet (Steve) Benner, Tom (Tracy) Dybro and Paul (Migdalia) Dybro. Fun-loving grandpa of Ashlynn, Grant (Ali), Hayley (Kyle), Alli (DJ), Holly, Rachel and Ryan.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday January 26th, 2019 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 2pm-4pm with a service to follow.

Chuck was an active resident at Stoney Creek Adult Community in Muskego.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

262-901-1140

16880 W National Ave, New Berlin

Guest Book & Directions

www.heritagefuneral.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Chuck G. Dybro
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments