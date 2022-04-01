Feb. 2, 1990—March 26, 2022

RACINE—Christopher S. Holeton, 32, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Christopher was born in Racine to Tracy Holeton and Shane Kennedy on February 2, 1990. He was fun loving guy and the life of the party. Christopher enjoyed listening to rap and loved Mexican food. Most importantly he was a proud father, who loved to be with his boys.

He is survived by his wife Melissa; sons: Nolan and Westin, mother Tracy Holeton, father Shane Kennedy; grandparents: Kenneth (Mary) Holeton, Julie (Bob) Kennedy and Al (Michelle) Kennedy; uncle Kenneth (Robyn) Holeton; mother-in-law Jane Macemon; and sister-in-law Amy (Eli) Macemon. Christopher is further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Pamela Belardinelli, cousin James Gemmell and father-in-law Jack Macemon.

A Celebration of Christopher’s Life will be held at OMG, 6337 Douglas Avenue on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

Please note: Location for Celebration of Christopher’s Life, OMG, is correct.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000