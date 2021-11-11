December 4, 1969—October 25, 2021

BURLINGTON—Christopher R. Kerkhoff, 51, of Burlington, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at his home.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on December 24, 1969, he was the son of Robert Kerkhoff and Hildegarde (nee Block) Martin. He was a lifetime resident of Burlington and trained at Careers Industries Inc. and Paragon Community Services in Union Grove. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and going on outings with his fellow residents and staff, as well as puzzles, The Muppets, and participating in Special Olympics when he was younger.

Christopher is survived by his sister, Julie (Richard) Lester; nephews, Ian and Andrew in Oregon; as well as the Martin family, Liz (Stu) Kultgen, Nan Martin, Kate Martin (Jim Bemis), Pete (Lori) Martin, Joseph Martin, Jane (Don) Hansmann, and their families; as well as step-mother Jackie Calkins; his aunts: Betty Jo Pihringer, Marge Chesher, Ellie Ketterhagen, Mary Block, Jo Ann Fricke, Esther Stacy; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Lee Martin; step-brother David Bridier; aunts: Ruth Kerkhoff, and Mickey Kerkhoff; as well as uncles: Charlie Pihringer, Bob Uhen, Richard Ketterhagen, Tom Chesher, Jerry Block, Frank Stacy and Richard Kerkhoff.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of the Home for Independent Living and Bay Ridge Home for their care and compassion over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

Services for Christopher will be held on Saturday November 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.

