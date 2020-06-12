Christopher L. Anderson Sr.

February 4, 1974 – May 29, 2020
RACINE – Christopher LaMartin Anderson Sr., age 46; beloved son on Ida Jean & the late Andrew D. Anderson; and dear father of Chris Anderson Jr., Karina Booker, Armani Dukes, Jaliyah Kidd, Daisha Carodine, Cordae Wilson, Syriah Goines, Christopher Anderson, LaMarion Blair, Damario Hawkins, Damiah Hawkins & Dakaila Hawkins; passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home (TODAY) Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will be in the funeral home (TODAY) Friday from 9:30-11:00 a.m.
See funeral home website for complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
