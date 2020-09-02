 Skip to main content
Christopher J. "Jumbo" Inloes

December 18, 1952 – August 29, 2020

RACINE, WI – Christopher J. “Jumbo” Inloes, 67, of Racine, WI passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. Memorial services will be arranged and held at a later date.

Please see the funeral home’s website for complete obituary.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

