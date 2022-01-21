Christopher J. Jaimez

December 29, 1970 – January 14, 2022

STURTEVANT - Christopher James Jaimez, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Chris was born in Sycamore, IL on December 29, 1970 to Alice Jaimez. A graduate of William Horlick High School, he was currently employed with the JI Case Corp. Among his interests, Chris enjoyed fishing, grilling, campfires and the Green Bay Packers. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and extensive circle of friends.

Surviving him are his children: Christopher (Kirstin) Jaimez, Anthony Jaimez, Cheyenne Hayes, Jaycee Jaimez and Georgia Jaimez; granddaughters: Avangelina and Gianna Jaimez; mom, Alice Jaimez; fiance, Jennifer Hayes; brothers: Ramon and Erasmo Jaimez; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Chris was preceded in death by his beloved son, Alex Jaimez.

Services celebrating Christopher's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Deacon Roberto Fuentes officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. In memory of Chris, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

