Christopher J. Bosanec

November 11, 1971 – January 21, 2019
RACINE – Christopher John Bosanec, age 47, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, January 21, 2019 of an unforeseen / probable cardiac event.
A lifetime resident, Chris was born in Racine on November 11, 1971 to Thomas and Suzanne (nee: Dykstra) Bosanec. He was a 1990 graduate of Washington Park High School where he was a proud member of the 1988 Division I State Championship Football Team. On December 31, 2015, he was united in marriage with Ann Marie (nee: Santi).
As a well-respected Architectural Designer, Chris designed & drew custom home building plans for Kevin Jones Builders, LLC for many years. For the past 6 years, he was employed at Cree as an application engineer. Outside of drawing, Chris was an extreme sports fan of the Miami Dolphins, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers & Bucks; enjoyed home remodeling projects, bowling, road trip get-away vacations and Santi family gatherings in Three Lakes, WI. Easy to please, Chris appreciated Starbuck’s Coffee, Captain Morgan’s Rum & Coke, and anything made with pumpkin. Above all, Chris was kind & thoughtful and would do anything for anyone in need.
Surviving are his loving wife, Ann; dad, Tom Bosanec; brothers, Paul (Carrie) and Brad (Jaci) Bosanec; father-in-law, Robert Santi; brothers-in-law, David (Nina), Matt (Heather) and Scott (Carly) Santi; adored nieces & nephews, Bella, Jonah & Luka Bosanec; Ethan, Ryan, Ellie, Dani & Alex Santi; many special aunts, uncles, cousins & close friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Chris was preceded in death by his mom, Sue Bosanec, on June 17, 2016; and by his mother-in-law, Margaret (nee: Possing) Santi, on August 29, 2016.
Services celebrating Chris’s life will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A Celebration of Life reception will follow. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm. In memory of Chris, all are encouraged to wear Miami Dolphins, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers or Bucks apparel to the service.
