Christopher E. Zabler

October 29, 1957—February 29, 2020
RACINE—Christopher Edward Zabler, age 62, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Racine, Wi, on October 29, 1957, son of Gene and Ann (Nee: Stoll) Zabler.
Chris graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 1975”. He earned his Technical Degree through MATC. On April 14, 1979 in Racine, he was united in marriage to Tammy J. Rosa. Chris apprenticed throught Wisconsin Pattern Company where he was employed for 30 years as a Journeyman Patternmaker before retiring in 2003. He then owned and operated Black Rain Paintball with his sons. He last worked at Houmann’s Fish and Seafood Market driver and dock manager. Chris was a car enthusiast, also enjoyed fishing, rock hounding, and golfing. Was involved in scouting with Troop 400 when his boys were young. More than anything, Chris treasured the time spent with his family especially his grandkids. He will be dearly missed by all.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 41 years, Tammy; sons, Adam (Sundae) Zabler, Eric (Rocio) Zabler; grandchildren, Jesse, Caitlyn, Alena, Joshua, Aymara, Jacob, Zoe, and Natalie; his mother, Ann Zabler; brother, Michael (Rachel) Zabler; in-laws, Ralph Rosa, Donna (Bradley) Howe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene.
Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at Parkview Community Room, 5311 Douglas Avenue, Thursday, March 5, 2020, 3-7 pm.
The family wishes to thank the Aurora Hospice Team especially Katherine and Breanna for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
