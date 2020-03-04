Christopher E. Zabler

Chris graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 1975”. He earned his Technical Degree through MATC. On April 14, 1979 in Racine, he was united in marriage to Tammy J. Rosa. Chris apprenticed throught Wisconsin Pattern Company where he was employed for 30 years as a Journeyman Patternmaker before retiring in 2003. He then owned and operated Black Rain Paintball with his sons. He last worked at Houmann’s Fish and Seafood Market driver and dock manager. Chris was a car enthusiast, also enjoyed fishing, rock hounding, and golfing. Was involved in scouting with Troop 400 when his boys were young. More than anything, Chris treasured the time spent with his family especially his grandkids. He will be dearly missed by all.