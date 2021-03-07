1952—2021

OF RACINE — Christopher “Casey” Johns, 68, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Chris was an abstract painter, music and culture lover, world traveler, and devoted husband and father.

Chris was born in Racine to Robert A. and Margaret H. (nee: Vasas) Johns on December 2, 1952. He attended Horlick High School. He began to study art at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, where he met his future wife and fellow UWM art student, Mary Ellen Blackman. They married in 1973 and moved to San Francisco that same year, where Chris had transferred to the San Francisco Art Institute. After earning his BFA in 1975, he entered the graduate painting program at Stanford University, studying with Nathan Olivera (1928–2010) and completing his MFA in 1977. Chris always remembered his time in the Bay Area fondly and spoke of it often. After graduate school, Chris briefly returned to Wisconsin before moving to New York City in 1978. After fifteen months in New York, he accepted a position at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, teaching painting and drawing. He became a Full Professor and, upon retirement, Professor Emeritus. Chris and Mary returned to Racine in 2012.