Christopher C. Larsen

Chris graduated from St. Catherine's High School, "Class of 1984" and from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in Finance. Chris was employed in personal banking last working at North Shore Bank in Cudahy until this past June. He was involved with Leadership Racine, a Board Member for the Friends of the Windpoint Lighthouse and Schools of Hope Volunteer (through United Way of Racine County). On September 19, 2015, in Cedarburg, he was united in marriage to Christine Catherine Going. Together they shared the best years of their life. Chris was an outdoorsman at heart. He was a passionate and avid Packer, Brewer, and Indy Race Car fan. He had made the trek to Indianapolis for the past 25 years with his "tribe" and closest friends. He rooted for all Wisconsin Sports Teams, enjoyed listening to live music, and cherished caring for all birds and fluffy animals alike in his yard. Above all, he treasured the time spent with his loving family. He will be dearly missed by all.