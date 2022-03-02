Christopher C. Lalor

July 6, 1971—Feb. 18, 2022

RACINE—A huge void has been felt since Christopher Curtis Lalor, age 50, was taken senselessly from this world on Friday February 18, 2022. Christopher was born on July 6, 1971 and was a lifelong resident of Racine.

Chris will be dearly missed by his mother, Carolyn (Robert) Ratelis; siblings: Catherine Ratelis, Robb Ratelis, Latasha Ratelis, Anthony Ratelis (fiance, Cassie Ziemer), Debresia Ratelis (Luis Hernandez-Phakousonh), Kiara Ratelis, and Jessica Dawkins; his “adopted daughter”, Sierra Lyn Hogard; his feline buddy, Puck; his RFD family; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth Street, Racine 53403 on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. with a service honoring and celebrating Chris’s life to start at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Racine Fire Bells have been suggested.

